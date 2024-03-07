This Portable Anker Power Station Has Never Gone This Low Before

Many of us spend our lives more connected than ever and that means making sure that all of our devices are powered when we need them. Whether you're traveling or just like to make sure that you're prepared for anything, having a way to power appliances and charge devices is never a bad idea. A backup power source can provide you with some peace of mind and it's impossible to put a price on something like that.

A great power station can be a costly addition to any home, however. Thankfully deals sometimes pop up that make buying such a thing more affordable and that's the case with the Anker 548 PowerCore Reserve power bank right now. Order yours today and you'll pay just $105. Even better, that deal doesn't require that you enter any codes or clip any coupons although the limited-time status does mean that ordering soon is the best way to go. If you want to save $45 on the original and nab this thing at a new all-time low, now is the time.

This device has an impressive 192 watts of power and weighs just over five pounds, making it a solid option for occasional outages or trips. With its substantial 60,000-mAh capacity, it should be able to recharge an iPhone over 10 times. It comes equipped with both 60-watt and 27-watt USB-C ports, which means you can charge larger devices, like laptops or tablets, when you're on the go. (You can juice up both devices simultaneously.) It also has two USB-A ports and a solar input.

This particular power bank is also equipped with a retractable light, as well as an SOS button for emergency lighting during a blackout. And it has a smart display that shows you how much battery life is remaining.

Running out of power is no fun so setting yourself up for an emergency is never a bad idea. Need something a little bigger than the Anker PowerCore Reserve? Our list of the best power station deals is the place to be if you want to save some money and be prepared at the same time.