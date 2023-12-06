This Pixel Buds Pro Deal With $80 Off Will Be Music to Your Ears
Google's popular Pixel Buds Pro have noise cancellation tech and come in some gorgeous colors for just $120.
Buying a new pair of wireless earbuds can be expensive, especially if you want to get some of the best around. The Google Pixel Buds Pro definitely fall into that category and, at their normal price of $200, they can be a bit costly. But there are often deals to be had if you shop around and we've found one that you won't want to miss out on.
Right now, Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Buds Pro for just $120, a full $80 off the original price. You also get to choose from six different colors as well -- they're all part of this deal, so make sure to pick your preferred color before adding anything to your cart.
Why pay full price for new headphones?
In terms of features, the Pixel Buds Pro have plenty to write home about. The spec list includes active noise cancellation, designed to ensure you don't hear the outside world when you don't want to. You'll get up to 11 hours of battery life from a single charge as well, increasing to 31 hours when you take the included charging case into account.
In his full review last year, CNET's headphone expert David Carnoy praised the Buds Pro's "very good sound and impressive noise canceling," as well as their battery life and voice call quality.
It's important to note that Amazon hasn't yet said when this deal is going to end, which means that it might disappear without notice -- make sure to get your order in now if you plan on taking advantage of that hefty $80 saving. And if the Pixel Buds Pro don't tick the right boxes for you, we have a ton of great earbud deals ready for your delectation.
