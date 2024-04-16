This Pair of Anker USB-C Chargers Costs Just $13 for Prime Members
Getting two reliable USB-C fast chargers for less than $7 apiece is an incredible deal, but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discount.
The number of devices the average home continues to balloon, especially if there are kids involved. Sure, many of them come with a charger in the box, but as iPhone buyers know all too well, not all of them do. Thankfully, adding two 20-watt USB-C chargers to your arsenal is cheaper than you might think. Amazon will now sell you two Anker 20-watt USB-C chargers for just $13, and you'll even get a couple of USB-C cables included as well. Note that you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this special price, though.
Getting a single charger and cable at this price would make for a good day, so getting two is impressive. Each charger has a 20-watt USB-C port, which is plenty for fast charging even the latest iPhones. A legacy USB-A port is also included for those who need it. The two USB-C cables are both 5 feet long and come in an understated finish of black or white.
While this deal doesn't require any coupons or discount codes, it is listed as a limited-time offer which means that it could end at any moment and without warning. Factor that in when planning that purchase, and do it soon to make sure you don't miss out.
Now that you're sorted at home, maybe it's time to reconsider your charging solution when you're on the road as well. Our collection of the best generator deals will ensure you're never without power, no matter where you get to.
