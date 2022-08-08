This No-Strings-Attached Amazon Deal Knocks $277 Off the Galaxy S22 Ultra

For Android users, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is just about the most advanced and powerful phone on the market at the moment. And right now, you can pick one up at a discount. Amazon is currently offering $277 off the 256GB phantom black color variant of the S22 Ultra, dropping the price down to just $1,023. And unlike many of the current deals offered by carriers, there are no strings attached or hoops to jump through to get this discount. There are some discounts on other configurations as well, but this is by far the best bargain available. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but deals on the latest phones rarely last for long, so get your order in sooner rather than later.

We named the Galaxy S22 Ultra the overall best Android phone to buy in 2022, and for good reason. With 12GB of RAM and a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 processor, as well as 5G connectivity, it boasts lightning-fast performance and load times. The screen is a stunning 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the embedded S Pen makes navigating it easier than ever. Aspiring photographers are sure to love the impressive 108MP wide-angle rear camera, and it also boasts some truly impressive low-light shooting capabilities.

The battery life was on par with the previous-gen S21 Ultra, averaging about a day and a half of everyday use during our tests. It also features an IP68 weather-resistance rating, so it's completely waterproof up to 1.5 meters, and its Gorilla Glass screen makes it resistant to scratches and dings. For those looking for a top-of-the-line Android phone, this is one of the best values you'll find out there at the moment.