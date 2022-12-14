Amazon Knocks $250 or More Off All Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra Configurations

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is just about the most advanced and powerful Android phone on the market at the moment. And right now, you can get one in your hands for less. Amazon is currently offering deals on all S22 Ultra models, with some configurations discounted by as much as $289. Unlike many of the current deals offered by carriers, there are no strings attached or hoops to jump through to get this discount. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but deals on the latest phones rarely last for long, so get your order in sooner rather than later.

We named the Galaxy S22 Ultra the overall best Android phone to buy in 2022, and for good reason. With a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 processor, as well as 5G connectivity, it boasts lightning-fast performance and load times. The 128GB version has 8GB of RAM, while the 256GB and 512GB models feature 12GB. The screen is a stunning 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the embedded S Pen makes navigating and notetaking easier than ever. Aspiring photographers are sure to love the impressive 108-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, and it also boasts some truly impressive low-light shooting capabilities.

Its battery life is on par with the previous-gen S21 Ultra, averaging about a day and a half of everyday use during our tests. It also features an IP68 weather-resistance rating, so it's completely waterproof up to 1.5 meters, and its Gorilla Glass screen makes it resistant to scratches and dings. For those looking for a top-of-the-line Android phone, this is one of the best values you'll find out there at the moment.

