This Incredible Anker Power Bank Is 37% Off With Prime, and Well Worth the Price

Modern-day life is filled with all sorts of conveniences, but a lot of those come with unique drawbacks too. One of the most frustrating is the need to charge your phone or laptop, but having no way of doing so because you're on the move. Well, that's where power banks come in, like this awesome one from Anker, which earned a spot on our roundup of favorite models. The Anker 733 is currently 37% off on Amazon for Prime members, dropping the price to just $63 and making it a great time to snag one for yourself.

This Anker power bank is actually a little special, because not only does it have a 10,000-mAh capacity, which is a lot, but it also functions as a 65-watt wall charger too, which means it can charge devices directly from the outlet, even while it is in the process of recharging. That's the kind of flexibility we love to see, and it means it'll be more useful to you more of the time.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port and can actively deliver power through all three of those at the same time, so you can potentially charge three devices at once. It also comes with things like ActiveShield 2.0, which basically means it's safe to use as well. It can be used to charge phones, tablets and even laptops, and is among the best Amazon deals of the day for sure.