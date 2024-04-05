This Amazon Deal Slashes $61 Off Google's Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds

Buying a new pair of wireless earbuds can be expensive, especially if you want to get a pair with advanced features like active noise cancelation technology. We're big fans of the Google Pixel Buds Pro and they're normally competitively priced considering the features you get. But right now that price has been cut by $61, making them an even better deal. Order your new earbuds at Amazon now and you'll pay just $139.

Note that this deal is also available on multiple colors so be sure to pick the one that speaks to you most before adding your new earbuds to your cart. This is a limited-time deal that is also running at Best Buy, Walmart and B&H so you have a few choices for where to buy. Best Buy and B&H are listing April 7 as the end date for this deal, so you only have a couple of days left to get in on the savings.

In terms of features, the Pixel Buds Pro have plenty to write home about. The spec list includes active noise cancellation, designed to ensure you don't hear the outside world when you don't want to. You'll get up to 11 hours of battery life from a single charge as well, increasing to 31 hours when you take the included charging case into account.

In his full review last year, CNET's headphone expert David Carnoy praised the Buds Pro's "very good sound and impressive noise canceling," as well as their battery life and voice call quality.

It's important to note that Amazon hasn't yet said when this deal is going to end, which means that it might disappear without notice -- make sure to get your order in now if you plan on taking advantage of that hefty saving. And if the Pixel Buds Pro don't tick the right boxes for you, we have a ton of great earbud deals ready for your delectation.