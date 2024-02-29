This $110 Portable Anker Power Station Lets You Bring Power Anywhere

You don't have to lose all your modern conveniences just because you're on the go. With the right device, you can take power with you just about anywhere, which can be helpful if you need to power a device while camping, tailgating or just enjoying those outdoor spaces around your home that may not have easy access to electricity. And having a backup power source can provide you with some peace of mind, since you'll be able to charge and power your essential devices.

Such things can be expensive, however. But every so often a deal rears its head that cannot be ignored, like this Amazon discount on the Anker 548 PowerCore Reserve power bank. Order yours today and you'll pay just $110. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon in order to score the savings. We don't know how long that coupon will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to save $40 off the original $150 asking price.

This device has an impressive 192 watts of power and weighs just over 5 pounds, making it a solid option for occasional outages or trips. With its substantial 60,000-mAh capacity, it should be able to recharge an iPhone over 10 times. It comes equipped with both 60-watt and 27-watt USB-C ports, which means you can charge larger devices, like laptops or tablets, when you're on the go. (You can juice up both devices simultaneously.) It also has two USB-A ports and a solar input.

This particular power bank is also equipped with a retractable light, as well as an SOS button for emergency lighting during a blackout. And it has a smart display that shows you how much battery life is remaining.

Running out of power is no fun so setting yourself up for an emergency is never a bad idea. Need something a little bigger than the Anker PowerCore Reserve? Our list of the best power station deals is the place to be if you want to save some money and be prepared at the same time.