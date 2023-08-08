These Midrange Noise-Canceling Sony Headphones Are Over $100 Off at Amazon

Sony makes some of our favorite over-ear headphones, but not everyone wants or needs to drop close to $400 on a high-end pair like the WH-1000XM5. Its WH-XB910N headphones are a much more affordable alternative that still boast impressive audio and features. And right now you can snag a pair at a discount.

Amazon currently has these noise-canceling headphones on sale for just $148, which saves you over $100 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

At around $100 off, these over-ear Sonys are a pretty competitive pair in this price range. They're equipped with dual microphones on each side for impressive noise-canceling capabilities, as well as solid performance during voice calls. They have solid audio quality, but are designed specifically for powerful, thumping bass -- which could be good or bad depending on your tastes and preferences. However, you can tweak the EQ a bit using Sony's companion app.

These headphones also have an impressive 30-hour battery life, multipoint Bluetooth pairing and intuitive on-ear controls so you can adjust the volume and cycle through songs on the fly.

