These Anker Headphones Were Already One of Our Top Affordable Picks, and Now They're $50 Off
Don't overspend on Bose or Sony headphones when you can get premium noise-canceling for much less.
Choosing a new pair of wireless headphones can be daunting with so many options on the market and many of them sporting very similar features or having extremely high prices. If you don't want or need to spend Bose or Sony money on some cans, you can still get a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones -- and right now you can do so for under $100 with $50 off the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones at Amazon. The price is matched at Walmart, too.
The Soundcore Space Q45 feature on our lists of affordable AirPods Max alternatives and best headphones for students because they balance performance and price really well. Their feature list includes all of the big hitters including adaptive noise-canceling technology that can automatically select the best level of sound cancelation to match your location. And with 50 hours of playtime from a single charge, you won't find yourself reaching for a charger too often, either. Need even more power? Turn off the ANC and you'll go 65 hours between charges with a single five-minute charge giving you an additional four hours of listening time.
Other notable features include three colors to choose from. The blue is my favorite, but you can't go wrong with white or black either. If you're in the market for a great headphone deal but still want some top-notch features, look no further.
