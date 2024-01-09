The Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones Sound Amazing at Just $219

Bose has long been at the top of the noise-canceling headphone game and the QuietComfort 45 headphones are generally accepted to be among the best you're likely to find. But buying the best can be an expensive business -- unless you happen to know where you can save some money. As it turns out, you can pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for just $219 at Woot today.

These headphones are not listed as new as such but are instead listed as "unopened" condition. They do come with Woot's 90-day limited warranty, and they come in the white smoke color, shown above, despite Woot's image showing the black ones (Amazon has the black version for $10 more, incidentally). It's also worth noting that this special price is only going to be available until stocks run out or the nine-day countdown reaches zero.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have plenty of features to get excited about, including over 20 hours of battery life from a single charge. You can top that battery life up with a single 15-minute charge to get an extra three hours of listening time, too. The headphones are noted for their active noise cancellation, and you also get a volume-optimized active EQ to ensure everything sounds as good as possible, no matter the volume.

It's worth noting that the QuietComfort 45 headphones were replaced in the Bose lineup by the more simply named QuietComfort headphones in 2023, though the upgrades weren't much to write home about with essentially the same design, marginally improved battery life, and some small software improvements, plus a $50 price hike. With the QuietComfort 45s available this low, it's well worth going for the previous-gen model.

While we're huge fans of the QuietComfort 45 headphones but we do know that they won't be for everyone. Be sure to check out our collection of the best headphone deals around before you shop elsewhere.