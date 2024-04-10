33 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Can Shop Year-Round

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

Black-owned beauty brands should be celebrated, supported and promoted year-round. Many of the biggest beauty industry trends (nail art, acrylic nails and hair extensions, to name a few), have been a staple of Black beauty for years.

If you're on the lookout for the best Black-owned beauty brands to buy from, whether it's skin care or an update to your makeup stash, you've come to the right place.

Black-owned beauty brands tend to be overlooked in the beauty industry, which is why I've compiled a list highlighting notable Black-owned hair care, skin care and cosmetic brands. Think of this list as a starting point as you search for Black-owned beauty brands, not a comprehensive directory.

Black-owned hair care

Nancy Twine, the founder of Briogeo, started this hair care company with beauty recipes from her grandmother and a chemist team. Now it caters to all hair types to help you look great while using fun ingredients. Briogeo has something for every hair concern but I'm a big fan of the . If you're dealing with dry hair, damage caused by excess heat or a color treatment gone wrong then this is a good place to start. The is also a standout product.

This celebrity-owned hair care line from Tracee Ellis Ross is designed with curly and coily hair in mind. Using oil blends such as jojoba and argan oils as well as leave-in conditioners and other products, this brand defines hair. Pattern has . These kits come with the brand's hydrating mist, curl gel, styling cream and strong hold gel. This is a good way to see what works best for your hair type before committing to full-sized products.

Cecred is Beyoncé's haircare line and the products are worth the hype. "It's been my lifelong dream to create these hair products and bring some of my mother's teachings to life," Beyoncé writes on the website. The products were created specifically for Black women and our uniquely beautiful hair. The clarifying shampoo scalp scrub is one of my favorites.

Another foundational brand, TGIN (Thank God It's Natural) is the brainchild of Chris-Tia Donaldson, a Harvard Law grad who was trying to figure out how she'd wear her hair to work. You'll find many products with ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E that soften and moisturize hair. The is one of the brand's best sellers. It helps keep your hair soft, shiny and manageable without weighing it down.

Like many entrepreneurs, Taliah Waajid started early -- at age 14, in fact. Since then, she and her family members have been making products that strengthen and soften curly hair types using bamboo, apple and shea butter along with other ingredients.

This hair care brand has always been ahead of the curve. Alikay Naturals is dedicated to creating products that nourish your hair over time. And if you're familiar with and love the LOC (liquid, oil, cream) method, you have founder Rochelle Graham-Campbell to thank. You can't go wrong with the .

Mielle Organics was founded in 2014 by Monique Rodriguez and it hit the ground running. Monique took her years of experience as a registered nurse and used it to put science behind her organic products, which are designed to support your roots and then some. The brand recently went viral with its , in case you were wondering what to get first. The oil smells amazing and it works. Mielle Organics was acquired by P&G but Monique still helms the company.

This brand was started by one of the OG YouTube hair care influencers, Whitney White, and her sister, Taffeta. These products are simple, stable and all non-toxic.

Black-owned skin care

The mission of Topicals is to transform the way people feel about their skin through effective and science-backed products and mental health advocacy. The brand was founded by entrepreneur Olamide Olowe, who grew up with chronic skin conditions. Her lived experience inspired her decision to start the company and hopes to remove the focus on needing to have "perfect" skin to be beautiful. If you're looking for something to brighten and hydrate your face and under-eyes, the is the place to start.

The skin care game is huge and celebrity brands are all the rage right now. This brand from Alicia Keys brightens dull skin with ingredients such as manuka honey and lactic acid.

Say goodbye to pesky dark spots and hello to clearer skin -- and thank founder Desiree Verdejo, who started this company by delivering formulas to help fade hyperpigmentation.

Ixora Botanical Beauty is another popular skincare brand and one I adore. It was founded by Mercedes Edney in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands and later relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina. The brand was inspired by the founder's struggles with dry skin and eczema. Ixora Botanical Beauty has a host of incredible products but one of its best sellers is its donkey milk and chamomile hydrating facial cleanser. This one is a staple in my own skin-care routine.

Jamika Martin started Rosen as a skin-care line that would give people everything she didn't have for her skin when she was 12. This company has products specifically focused on eliminating breakouts.

Plant Apothecary Beauty was launched in 2012. The brand takes pride in producing natural, plant-based beauty products to contribute to a higher standard of skincare. The products are free of petroleum, parabens, phthalates, sulfates and silicones. Not only are they good for your skin, they also come in cute packaging with short inspirational notes. Plant Apothecary Beauty was founded by Holly McWhorter and her husband.

Cofounders Ndidi Obidoa and Chinelo Chidozie started Bolden as a beauty company that aims to help women of color feel good in their skin.

Épanouie Skincare is TLC for skincare, according to the company's site. The brand offers personal consultations to help you find exactly what you need for your skin concerns. These products are good for sensitive skin because they're gentle yet effective.

Sun care is serious business, especially for Shontay Lundy, the founder of Black Girl Sunscreen. Good sunscreen can help reduce scarring and protect skin from the sun (yes, Black people need that protection, too). The problem is that most mineral sunscreens will give anyone with darker skin a visible white cast. Enter Black Girl Sunscreen, which not only moisturizes and protects dark skin, but does so without discoloration.

Oui the People was founded by Karen Young and launched with a single product in 2014. The brand has grown significantly over the years and now has several amazing products, including its , which is a plant-based retinol alternative. The brand also has a beautiful for sensitive skin. If you want to ditch disposable blades then this is an option worth considering.

Dorion Renaud created this brand to target dryness, discoloration and more for melanin-rich skin. With products formulated with shea butter, rosewater, CocoShea and other protective ingredients, all skin types can get healthy and glowing skin.

Jane Ormon, the founder of Nola Skinsentials, wanted to deliver plant-based ingredients to improve everyone's skin care routine. The company's products can reduce acne and help hydrate the skin, too.

Most people already know about Fenty Beauty thanks to its creator, Rihanna. In addition to the typical facial skin care products to cleanse, hydrate and lock in moisture, Fenty Skin offers body care options, too.

Black-owned makeup

You absolutely can't talk about Black-owned makeup brands without mentioning the legendary Pat McGrath. Pat McGrath Labs was founded in 2006 and has been producing high-quality products since. There's also so much to choose from here. You can start prepping your skin with the skincare products and then create a full makeup routine with foundation, concealer and mascara then top it all off with one of the brand's .

Nigerian-born founder Sharon Chuter is a former beauty executive who created this vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand that will make any skin tone pop.

Beauty Bakerie was a viral brand that took the market by storm with its creative food names and designs. It was founded by Cashmere Nicole in 2011 and has makeup that spans several shades in cute packages to match a playful makeup-wearer's aesthetic.

Pear Nova launched as a nail polish brand but has since branched off into makeup with the most gorgeous eyeshadow palette. The brand was founded by Rachel James to fill a "void in the representation of medium to dark skin tones in the nail world." And if you're wondering why the name Pear Nova, the brand was named after James' "sister-in-love" Nova Henry, who was a victim of domestic violence. The brand is vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and devoted to supporting DV survivors and raising awareness on the issue.

The Lip Bar started long before it was featured on Shark Tank. In 2012, Melissa Butler decided to define what beauty was right from her own kitchen. Now, the brand is delivering makeup for diverse shades through products like concealer, tinted skin conditioner and, as the company name suggests, lipstick.

Range Beauty was created out of the desire to have more diverse shades and non-toxic ingredients. The founder, Alicia Scott, started her career in the fashion industry and brought her knowledge to cosmetics. In addition to the foundation, you'll find plenty of other essential products, including primer and powders.

Black Opal is one of the pioneers of makeup for women of color. The company started in 1994 and is owned by Desirée Rogers, who served as the Social Secretary during the Obama presidency, and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack. Black Opal brings affordability and range to diverse skin tones.

Looking for vibrant and bold lipstick, lip pens or lip gloss? Check out Gold Label Cosmetics. The company was founded in 2012 by Kristen Elise Brown, who wanted to create a brand that brings out confidence every time someone puts on makeup.

This brand is known for both skin care as well as makeup. It was created by Vera Moore of Another World fame, who decided to jump into the beauty world when she saw there was a need for natural-looking foundation that didn't come off so easily.