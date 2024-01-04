Take 20% Off Journey Tech Accessories During Its New Years Sale

It's a new year, and that means it's a great time to invest in the new gear you'll need for the months ahead. Whether you've just been putting off buying the things you need around the home and office or you received new devices over the holidays that now need to be outfitted with accessories, Journey can help. Right now the company is offering 20% off sitewide for during its New Year sale. Just use promo code START20 at checkout to get the discount.

If you're looking to keep your desk free of clutter this year, you may want to grab the Alti wireless charging desk mat. It has a hideaway pocket for important documents, a spill-proof exterior and a detachable charging panel that can charge compatible smartphones and earbuds while you work. It normally costs $130, but right now the coupon code will drop the price to just $104.

And if you want a solid MagSafe power bank that doubles as a stand for your phone while you're on the go, the Rapid Go wireless kickstand power bank is a solid choice. Regularly $70, you can get it for just $56 with the promo code. Along with wireless charging, it also sports a USB-C and a USB-A port, allowing you to charge up to three devices at once. Of course, if you prefer a charging stand, you may want to snag the Trio 3-in-1 wireless charging station. It's just $112 with the discount, saving you $28, and it can charge your smartphone, earbuds and smartwatch simultaneously. Plus, it doesn't take up much space if you want to put it on your nightstand.

There are plenty of other devices available as well, including laptop sleeves, phone cases and more, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Journey to find exactly what you need. And if you're looking to upgrade your current device without breaking the bank, be sure to check out our roundups of iPhone 15 deals, AirPods deals and Apple Watch deals.