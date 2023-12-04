X
Sony's Sublime WH-1000XM5 Headphones Are $150 Off, Their Lowest Price Ever

Target is selling Sony's top-rated noise-canceling headphones for $250. That beats their lowest price to date by nearly $30.

David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.
  • Maggie Award for Best Regularly Featured Web Column/Consumer
Black Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are displayed against a red background.
Black Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are displayed against a red background.
David Carnoy/CNET

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones carry a list price of $400. Released in 2022 and winner of a CNET Editors' Choice award, they've seen their fair share of discounts over the last year, including a dip to $328 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But now they're down to $250 at Target, which is the lowest price we've seen for them to date by $29.

My first thought was that it was a pricing error, because Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are also on sale for $250 ($248 at Amazon), so maybe Target slapped that $250 price tag on this similarly named Sony over-ear model by accident. But whatever the case, if you've been eyeing these headphones and waiting for a price drop, this is the time to snag them. Target says the sale ends Thursday. 

While you can argue that the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are slightly superior, the WH-1000XM5s are significantly cheaper at this price and clearly a better value. Not only are they very comfortable, but they feature excellent sound and noise canceling along with top-notch voice-calling performance. Read my full review of the WH-1000XM5 headphones here.

m5-blue-background
Watch this: Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Review: An Old Favorite Gets Big Changes
