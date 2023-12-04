Sony's Sublime WH-1000XM5 Headphones Are $150 Off, Their Lowest Price Ever

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones carry a list price of $400. Released in 2022 and winner of a CNET Editors' Choice award, they've seen their fair share of discounts over the last year, including a dip to $328 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But now they're down to $250 at Target, which is the lowest price we've seen for them to date by $29.

My first thought was that it was a pricing error, because Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are also on sale for $250 ($248 at Amazon), so maybe Target slapped that $250 price tag on this similarly named Sony over-ear model by accident. But whatever the case, if you've been eyeing these headphones and waiting for a price drop, this is the time to snag them. Target says the sale ends Thursday.

While you can argue that the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are slightly superior, the WH-1000XM5s are significantly cheaper at this price and clearly a better value. Not only are they very comfortable, but they feature excellent sound and noise canceling along with top-notch voice-calling performance. Read my full review of the WH-1000XM5 headphones here.

