Sony's Excellent WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones Are Down to $328 Today
The Sony XM5s have some of the best active noise canceling on the market, and right now, you can snag a pair at a decent discount.
Having a good set of active noise-canceling headphones can help keep you focused in a noisy office space or let you relax without interruption on your commute, making them a sound investment for most folks. Some of our favorite sets of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, are going for $328 right now, a savings of $72. While we've previously seen a lower price for these headphones, this is still a notable price drop on some of the best headphones around. We don't know exactly how long this deal is going to hang around, but it's unlikely to be long.
The Sony WH-1000XM5s are not only Sony's flagship headphones, they're also a CNET Editors' Choice award winner. They usually go for $400, making now a great time to pick up a pair if you've been waiting for a discount.
These headphones have everything you'd expect from a high-end pair of ANC headphones including a battery life of up to 30 hours per charge and a quick charge feature that will have you up and running in no time if needed. Great noise cancellation is a given, as is great comfort and a pretty stellar look.
