Sony's Excellent CH-720N Headphones Are 40% Off Right Now

Back in July, Sony's new CH-720N headphones were on sale for $98 for Amazon's summer Prime Day event. I thought they were a really good deal at that price, as they list for $150 and tend to sell for around $130. Now they're down to $90 for the black version (the white version is $98). That's the lowest price we've seen to date for them, making them one of best full-size headphones bargains. And, if you order them now, they'll arrive before Christmas.

The CH-720Ns have a bit of a plasticky budget vibe and don't come with a carrying case, but they're lightweight and comfortable. As I mentioned in my Sony CH-720N review, I was expecting them to sound pretty mediocre, but I was pleasantly surprised.

They don't sound as good as Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5s, but they sound more premium than they look (and feel), and their overall performance is a step up from their predecessor -- the CH-710Ns. Are they worth $150? It depends on your priorities of budget versus quality, but they're a sweet deal at $98.

