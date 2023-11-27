Sony's Excellent CH-720N Headphones Are 37% Off for Cyber Monday

Back in July, Sony's new CH-720N headphones were on sale for $98 for Amazon's summer Prime Day event. I thought they were a really good deal at that price, as they list for $150 and tend to sell for around $130. Now they're once again down to $98 for Cyber Monday -- in both black and white -- making them one of the better full-size headphones bargains out there right now.

The CH-720Ns have a bit of a plasticky budget vibe and don't come with a carrying case, but they're lightweight and comfortable. As I mentioned in my Sony CH-720N review, I was expecting them to sound pretty mediocre, but I was pleasantly surprised.

They don't sound as good as Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5s, but they sound more premium than they look (and feel), and their overall performance is a step up from their predecessor -- the CH-710Ns. Are they worth $150? It depends on your priorities of budget versus quality, but they're a sweet deal at $98.

