Snag an Unlocked Pixel 6A for the All-Time Low Price of $299 Before Christmas

The Pixel 7 series are the latest all-singing, all-dancing devices in Google's flagship lineup, but if you don't want to drop a vast amount of money on a phone right now, there's a fantastic deal on the Pixel 6A. Right now at Amazon, you can snag an unlocked model of this budget-friendly Pixel phone for just $299, which saves you $150 compared to the usual price.

This deal matches the all-time best discount we've seen on this model that doesn't require a trade-in or lock you into an installment plan. There's no set expiration, but chances are a deal this good won't last for long.

Sporting a 6.1-inch OLED display, Google's innovative Tensor processor and Android operating system, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this budget phone certainly delivers cracking value for money. That's why we've named it the best Android phone under $500 on the market right now.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The 12.2-megapixel camera may be a step down from the camera on last year's Pixel 6. But it's still a great camera for the price, and it comes equipped with tools including the Magic Eraser, Motion Mode and Portrait Mode.

The Pixel 6A can last over 24 hours on a single charge, depending on how you use it. (In her testing, CNET's Lisa Eadicicco had 47% battery left after a day of nearly four hours of screen time.) The battery is adaptive and learns which apps you use the most, which can save you power by not wasting your battery life on the ones you rarely use. This phone is IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, too, so it should be safe in most environments and conditions.

Another great feature the Pixel 6A offers is Live Translate, which will help you translate signs, live video captions and private chats and messages in up to 55 languages. At $299, this is a solid phone definitely worth checking out.