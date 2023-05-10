Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Google Drops Pixel 6A Price to $349 as Pixel 7A Gets Official

This $100 discount is here to stay.

Google has officially announced the Pixel 7A, but instead of discontinuing last year's model the company has decided to keep it around at a lower price point. We've seen the pricing drop as low as $299 during the holidays, but the new price of the Pixel 6A will be $349, a discount of $100 compared to what it originally sold for. 

Google Pixel 6A

The Pixel 6A has a 6.1-inch display and is powered by Google's own Tensor processor. It has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 12.2-megapixel camera that captures some incredible photos. We've said that the Pixel 6A was one of the best smartphones under $500, and at this newly-discounted price it's an even better value that's absolutely worth considering. 

Of course, if you're interested in the latest model, you can already preorder the PIxel 7A right now.

