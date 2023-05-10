Google Drops Pixel 6A Price to $349 as Pixel 7A Gets Official

Google has officially announced the Pixel 7A, but instead of discontinuing last year's model the company has decided to keep it around at a lower price point. We've seen the pricing drop as low as $299 during the holidays, but the new price of the Pixel 6A will be $349, a discount of $100 compared to what it originally sold for.

The Pixel 6A has a 6.1-inch display and is powered by Google's own Tensor processor. It has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 12.2-megapixel camera that captures some incredible photos. We've said that the Pixel 6A was one of the best smartphones under $500, and at this newly-discounted price it's an even better value that's absolutely worth considering.

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Of course, if you're interested in the latest model, you can already preorder the PIxel 7A right now.