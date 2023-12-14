Snag These Open-Ear Soundcore AeroFit Earbuds at an All-Time Low Price

If you're like me, then music is an essential part of any workout. But running or cycling on the street without being able to hear your surroundings can get unsafe pretty quickly -- especially if you live in a city. That doesn't mean you have to carry a speaker around with you, or forgo your tunes altogether, though. These open-ear Soundcore AeroFit earbuds allow you to enjoy your music without sacrificing awareness, and right now you can snag a pair on sale.

Amazon currently has both the black and white variants of these running headphones on sale for the all-time low price of just $80, which saves you $50 compared to the list price. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These Soundcore AeroFit earbuds might not sit snugly inside your ear, but they still feature solid audio thanks to their 14mm titianium-coated drivers and unique nozzle that helps optimize the acoustics. Plus, they boast a rugged, IPX7 waterproof design, and have flexible titanium wire ear hooks that keep them securely in place during your workouts. And with four built-in mics and AI noise-reduction, they're great for voice calls as well. Other features include an impressive 42-hour battery life (with the included charging case), multipoint Bluetooth connective and a customizable EQ so you can personalize your listening experience.

And if you prefer a more traditional pair of earbuds, or some over-ear headphones, you can check out our full roundup of all the best headphones and earbuds deals for even more bargains on a wide range of models and styles.