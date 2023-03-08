Snag a Refurb Pair of Top-Rated Noise-Canceling Bose Headphones for $100 Off

Noise-canceling headphones are great when you need to tune out the world around you and focus on the task at hand. And while some high-end models tend to be a little pricey, right now you can snag one of our favorite pairs for $100 less than the usual price -- as long as you can live with a used pair. The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones are on our list of the best over-ear models for 2023, despite being a few years old now, thanks to their top-of-the-line noise-canceling capabilities.

Right now at eBay, you can snag a refurbished pair for $279, which saves you $100 compared to shopping new. There's no set expiration on this deal, but there is a limited supply available.

While these headphones are refurbished, they're being sold directly by Bose and are in "pristine, like-new condition" and will come in the original packaging with all accessories. Essentially, they're as close to new as you can get without actually being new, making them a pretty good bargain at $100 off.

These headphones allow you to fine-tune your noise canceling with 11 different levels to choose from -- whether you need to stay aware of your surroundings or want to completely shut out the world around you. They also boast an immersive listening experience thanks to the customizable EQ and Bose's patented TriPort acoustic structure that's designed to maximize depth and detail. They're extremely convenient, with intuitive touch controls, dedicated buttons to adjust noise cancellation and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And with an impressive 20-hour battery life, they can handle even the longest commutes and plane rides without having to recharge.

