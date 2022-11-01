Snag a Pair of Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds for the All-Time Low Price of $120

There's a huge range of headphones on the market right now, which makes it easy to find a pair that works for your budget, but also makes it tough to know which are actually a good value. But if you're looking for a good pair of midrange earbuds, we've got a solid deal you won't want to miss. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up a pair of true wireless earbuds for just $120, a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen to date. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

These Elite 5 earbuds fall between the Elite 3 on our list of the best cheap earbuds for 2022, and the Elite 7 Pro that were featured on our list of the best-sounding earbuds for 2022, making them a solid option for most people -- especially at this price. They're equipped with hybrid active noise cancellation, so you can switch between noise-cancelling and transparency mode on the fly, and have six built-in microphones for clear audio on voice calls as well. Plus, the custom equalizer in the Jabra companion app allows you to fine-tune the sound according to your preferences. They're also fairly rugged with an IP55 weather-resistance rating, and have a battery life of up to 28 hours with the charging case.

If you're looking for a different style of headphones or earbuds, you can find even more bargains in our roundup of all the best headphone deals available now.