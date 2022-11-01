Snag a Pair of Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds for the All-Time Low Price of $120

Amazon Drivers at Risk Twitter Whiplash Vine Comeback? Daylight Saving Time SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Verizon Price Hike for Hotspots Is Costco Cheaper? Blood Pressure Pills Recall
These true wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a custom EQ and weather resistance -- and right now you can grab a pair for $30 off.
There's a huge range of headphones on the market right now, which makes it easy to find a pair that works for your budget, but also makes it tough to know which are actually a good value. But if you're looking for a good pair of midrange earbuds, we've got a solid deal you won't want to miss. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up a pair of Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds for just $120, a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen to date. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price. 

These Elite 5 earbuds fall between the Elite 3 on our list of the best cheap earbuds for 2022, and the Elite 7 Pro that were featured on our list of the best-sounding earbuds for 2022, making them a solid option for most people -- especially at this price. They're equipped with hybrid active noise cancellation, so you can switch between noise-cancelling and transparency mode on the fly, and have six built-in microphones for clear audio on voice calls as well. Plus, the custom equalizer in the Jabra companion app allows you to fine-tune the sound according to your preferences. They're also fairly rugged with an IP55 weather-resistance rating, and have a battery life of up to 28 hours with the charging case. 

If you're looking for a different style of headphones or earbuds, you can find even more bargains in our roundup of all the best headphone deals available now. 