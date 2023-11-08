Score This 30-Watt USB-C Wall Charger for Just $13, Before Black Friday Even Begins
This Ugreen power adapter has an ultracompact design and supports 30-watt fast charging.
Black Friday is just around the corner, and Amazon is already offering tons of excellent early deals. But pricey tech like TVs and tablets aren't the only things you'll find on sale right now. This is also a great chance to snag some discounted basics, like a spare wall charger or two.
This Ugreen USB-C adapter supports 30-watt fast charging, and right now Prime members can grab it for 35% off, which drops the price down to just $13. Other colors are available at 30% off even without Prime. There's no set expiration for these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.
This Ugreen power adapter has a single USB-C port that supports up to 30 watts of power delivery. That's enough power to recharge the latest high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max up to 55% in just 30 minutes. Plus, it has multiple built-in safety features, including protection against short-circuiting, overloading and overheating to prevent damage to your devices. And it has an ultracompact design with a foldable plug that makes it easy to slip into your bag or pocket and take with you on the go. You can also save an extra 5% when you bundle it with other Ugreen mobile accessories, many of which are also on sale right now.
And if you're looking for more tech and home discounts, be sure to hit up our massive Amazon Black Friday deal roundup.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Shopping for a new phone case?
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans