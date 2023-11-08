Score This 30-Watt USB-C Wall Charger for Just $13, Before Black Friday Even Begins

Black Friday is just around the corner, and Amazon is already offering tons of excellent early deals. But pricey tech like TVs and tablets aren't the only things you'll find on sale right now. This is also a great chance to snag some discounted basics, like a spare wall charger or two.

This Ugreen USB-C adapter supports 30-watt fast charging, and right now Prime members can grab it for 35% off, which drops the price down to just $13. Other colors are available at 30% off even without Prime. There's no set expiration for these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

This Ugreen power adapter has a single USB-C port that supports up to 30 watts of power delivery. That's enough power to recharge the latest high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max up to 55% in just 30 minutes. Plus, it has multiple built-in safety features, including protection against short-circuiting, overloading and overheating to prevent damage to your devices. And it has an ultracompact design with a foldable plug that makes it easy to slip into your bag or pocket and take with you on the go. You can also save an extra 5% when you bundle it with other Ugreen mobile accessories, many of which are also on sale right now.

And if you're looking for more tech and home discounts, be sure to hit up our massive Amazon Black Friday deal roundup.