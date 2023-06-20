Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Score Select Status Earbuds for $50 Less With This Exclusive Coupon

Right now, CNET readers can grab some of our favorite wireless earbuds from $99.

If you're looking for a pair of everyday earbuds with ace sound quality at a great price, check out options from Status. CNET readers can save $50 on select Status earbuds right now when you use promo code BETWEENCNET50 at checkout. This exclusive discount applies to either the Between 3ANC or Between Pro models and will drop the price of each to $199 and $99, respectively. This offer is available now through June 27.

See Between 3ANC at Status
See Between Pro at Status

The Between 3ANC earbuds scored a spot on our roundup of the best-sounding wireless earbuds of the year, so if you're looking for top sound quality from true-wireless earbuds, this model is a great option. With active noise canceling, triple drivers, multipoint Bluetooth pairing, an IPX5 water-resistance rating and a strong battery life of up to eight-and-a-half hours with ANC on, these earbuds offer a lot. CNET's David Carnoy attests that despite only supporting the AAC audio codec, these earbuds offer "clean sound with punchy bass and good clarity." With the current markdown, they're an even better value at just $199.

And if you're looking for a pair that costs even less, the Between Pro earbuds are also a decent option. Like the earbuds mentioned above, these offer three speaker drivers per earbud and are water-resistant. While they lack ANC, they do offer up to 12 hours of playback per charge and an additional 36 hours with the charging case. And they're a solid deal at $99. 

Want to check out other models? You can find a variety of options in our roundup of the best headphone and earbuds deals currently available.

