Score a Set of Beats Flex Earbuds for Just $35 With This Coupon Code

Truly wireless earbuds aren't for everybody. Whether you want something more secure for working out or just don't want to spend top dollar on a set of AirPods, the neckband-style Beats Flex are a top choice. And, for a limited time, you can . The earbuds are discounted to $40 in black and smoke gray, with a further $5 off when you enter coupon code FLEXIT at checkout -- all of which makes this one of the best Beats deals out there right now.

Normally $70, the Beats Flex pack in a ton of great AirPods-like features, plus some unique capabilities enabled by the neckband design. The earbuds feature Apple's W1 headphone chip which makes pairing with an iPhone a one-tap process and allows for seamless device switching across all of your Apple devices. Wireless audio sharing is also available with other Beats or AirPods wearers. Similar to the auto-pausing when removing an AirPod from your ear, the magnetic earbuds of the Beats Flex automatically pause what you're listening to when they're resting around your neck.

You'll get up to 12 hours per charge with the Beats Flex and the built-in USB-C port allows for fast charging that can get you 90 minutes of playback from just 10 minutes on the charger. In-line controls on the neckband make it easy to skip tracks, adjust the volume, take a call or access your voice assistant. A Beats app for Android is also available and it makes pairing and adjusting settings easy on non-Apple devices.