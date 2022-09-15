iPhone 14 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Amazon's Hidden Coupon Page Sony VR Headset PSVR 2 Hands-On iOS 16 Cheat Sheet GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On iPad Deals Best Ellipticals
Deals

Score a Free iPhone 14 or Half Price Apple Watch Series 8 While Verizon's Preorder Deals Last

Today's the last day to preorder Apple's latest tech and these deals are unmissable.

2 min read

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hit store shelves tomorrow, meaning today is your last opportunity to score a great iPhone 14 preorder deal. The same goes for the all-new Apple Watch Series 8

Verizon is offering some of the most compelling deals at this early stage, with as much as $1,000 off iPhone 14 preorders --  meaning you can snag some configurations for free, effectively -- plus free access to Apple services including Apple Music and Apple TV Plus. If you're in the market for a smartwatch upgrade, you can bundle one with your phone upgrade for $120 off or snag two smartwatches and save $250. 
James Martin/CNET

iPhone 14

Up to $800 off with trade-in and $200 switch bonus

Save as much as $800 on iPhone 14 on an unlimited plan when you trade in your existing device. You can even hand over an old or damaged device. The oldest iPhone model that gets the top-end trade-in value is the iPhone XR. Switch to Verizon and you'll score a bonus $200 Verizon gift card. 

A particularly appealing plan is Verizon's One Unlimited for iPhone with its inclusion of an Apple One family account -- giving you access to services like Apple Music and Apple TV Plus and saving you up to $480 a year. Bundle deals including $120 off Apple Watch purchases and $50 off Beats headphones are also available. 

See at Verizon
James Martin/CNET

iPhone 14 Pro

Up to $1,000 off with trade-in and $200 switch bonus

A similar promotion is available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with as much as $1,000 off via trade-in when you take out an eligible unlimited plan. That discount score's you the entry-level iPhone 14 Pro for free. The iPhone 11 Pro is the oldest phone that can get you the full trade-in discount for new lines and damaged devices are also accepted. Switchers will score that $200 Verizon gift card bonus, too.

See at Verizon
James Martin/CNET

Apple Watch Series 8

Buy one, get $250 off another

As well as being able to bundle an Apple Watch Series 8 alongside the iPhone 14 at $120 off, you can save on the device even if you aren't upgrading your phone this year. The current deal is particularly great if a couple of people in your family are after the latest Apple smartwatch as, when you buy the Apple Watch Series 8, you'll get up to $250 off another. That's a 50% discount on the cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 8. 

See at Verizon
Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 14 Accessories

20% off

Get 20% off new iPhone 14 accessories at Verizon while supplies last. These include cases and screen protectors for the new models as well as MagSafe accessories like battery packs and wireless chargers. 

See at Verizon

