Score a $150 Credit When You Grab an Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip at Amazon

If you're looking to get your hands on a foldable phone, but the price keeps holding you back, Amazon has a deal you may want to jump on right away. Right now you can grab our favorite foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and score a $150 credit with your purchase. That essentially brings the price of the 256GB model in graphite to just $853. Just click the button on the product page to redeem the deal or use code HU3OJN77UGW5 at checkout.

We've seen this phone go for as low as $800 in the past, but this is still a fantastic Z Flip 5 deal for anyone wanting to upgrade to a foldable phone. We're not sure how long Amazon will offer this deal, so be sure to act soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Unlike flip phones of years gone by, the Z Flip 5 offers tons of great features in a small, compact package, with the 3.4-inch outer cover screen being one of its biggest perks, as CNET phone guru Lisa Eadicicco noted. It also has a super fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and when fully open, it's 6.7 inches, so you get a lot of phone for the size.

As of right now, you can score the credit on all colors that are in stock, including cream, graphite, lavender and mint, with the largest savings available on the graphite model. And if you're looking for even more storage, the promotional credit is also available for the 512GB models, which essentially brings the price to $970.

Just note that the promotional credit applies only to products shipped and sold by Amazon, so make sure you're not buying from a third-party or you won't be able to cash in on this deal. Once you receive your order, Amazon will send an email with the promotional credit code that you can apply toward future purchases.

You'll want to act fast because prices fluctuate on Amazon, as does stock, and getting the unlocked foldable Z Flip at this price won't last long. It's worth noting that Amazon also offers a trade-in program that lets you save up to $401 in exchange for your old phone.