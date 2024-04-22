Score 20% Off Essential Tech Accessories With Journey's Mother's Day Sale

Mother's Day is coming up quick, and your loving mom shouldn't be left out when it comes to tech gifts. A great battery pack, USB charger, or any other accessory is often a great choice. That's true throughout the year, but especially so when there's a good sale on. Journey offers plenty of accessories across every category, and right now the brand is offering 20% off everything on its store. This deal is available to anyone who enters the discount code GIFT20 during checkout, so just remember to put that in and you're golden.

There are simply far too many options on the website to choose from, but we're going to highlight a couple anyway. If your mom owns an iPhone, a MagSafe power bank that doubles as a stand for her phone while she's on the go is a great option. This double-duty power bank usually goes for $70 but you can pick one up now for just $56. Along with wireless charging, it also has a USB-C and a USB-A port, allowing her to charge up to three devices at once.

If you think they're rather have a stationary charging stand, you may want to snag the Trio 3-in-1 wireless charging station for them -- another ideal pickup for Apple users. It falls to $112 with the coupon code, saving you $28, and it can charge an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously. Plus, with its stacked design, it doesn't take up that much space if she wants to put it on her nightstand or desk.

There are plenty of other devices available as well, including laptop sleeves, phone cases, car chargers, item trackers and more, so be sure to shop the entire selection at Journey to find exactly what you need for your mom.