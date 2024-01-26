Save Up to $970 Off the New Samsung Galaxy S24 and Get the Galaxy AI Experience

The launch of Samsung's Galaxy S24 series brought a bunch of new AI features with it. Galaxy AI will be available for some older devices but if yours isn't one of them, it might be time to upgrade. If you're ready to ditch your old phone and pick up one of the latest and greatest flagship phones, Samsung is currently running some Galaxy S24 deals to help you do just that. You can save up to $970 off any Galaxy S24 phone, plus you'll get an additional 20% off Samsung Care Plus to protect your new investment.

Samsung's flagship devices have long been the best phones on the market for Android fans. The new lineup offer some significant upgrades over the Galaxy S23 series, including bigger batteries and brighter screens, though the on-device AI features, powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, are the real headline-grabber.

It's worth noting that the AI features that will be available on the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra will also be coming to the now previous-gen Galaxy S23 phones in the first half of 2024, along with the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. If it's the AI smart you really want, you might be able to save even more by going for a Galaxy S23 deal.

