Save Up to $300 on Motorola's Amazing Razr and Razr Plus Foldable Phones

The world of the foldable phone is full of options, especially if you're into flip phones. Motorola makes some of the best around right now, and two of the very best are available with savings of up to $300 if you're quick. Discounts can be had on both the Motorola Razr Plus and Motorola Razr -- all you need to do is pick which one is right for you.

Those savings need to be seen to be believed, too. At the top of the list is the excellent Razr Plus, a phone that would normally sell for around $1,000 but can now be picked up for just $700. It isn't every day that you get the chance to save $300 on something, but what if you're looking to spend a little less? The Motorola Razr is a great option, too, and right now it's available in a choice of four colors for just $500.

Starting with that Razr, this is the 2023 model, which means that it comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. There's a 6.9-inch foldable display on the inside and an external display capable of showing notifications, the weather and more. The selfie camera is a 32-megapixel affair, while the rear-facing cameras include a main 64-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide. In terms of processing power, the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip is onboard.

The high-end Motorola Razr Plus builds on that by increasing the external display from 1.5 to 3.6 inches, giving more room for apps and whatnot. You also get more storage, with 256GB on offer here. The upgrades continue with the chip -- Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 should ensure your apps never miss a beat.

No matter which phone you opt for, you'll benefit from 5G connectivity and they're both unlocked, so you can pick and choose your carrier, too.