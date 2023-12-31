Save Up to $150 on Bose Speakers, Earbuds and Headphones Right Now
Get top audio for less with these year-end deals from Bose. Pricing starts at just $99.
With the holidays in the rearview, there may still be a few things lingering on your wish list. If you've been wanting to snag a new set of headphones or earbuds, a quality Bluetooth speaker or even a soundbar for your entertainment space, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now Bose has tons of markdowns on top audio ahead of the new year, with prices starting at just $99. You can save up to $150 on select items from Bose with year-end deals. Just keep in mind that most of these deals will expire tonight, so be sure to make your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.
If you're looking for a solid pair of headphones that will last all day, the best new noise-canceling headphones you can get is a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. They won an Editors' Choice Award for 2023 and offer excellent sound quality and voice-calling performance. Regularly $429, they're available for just $379 right now. That's a $50 savings. And if you prefer earbuds, the best model you can get for noise-canceling is a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. They're also $50 less right now, bringing the cost to just $249.
There are plenty of other audio options worth checking out as well. You can save $30 on our favorite mini Bluetooth speaker, the Bose SoundLink Flex. It's just $119 right now and is a great option for all of your parties and get-togethers. Or you can revamp your entertainment space with $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and built-in Alexa, bringing the price to $399. And you can upgrade even further with the Bose Base Module 500. It's a whopping $150 off right now, which brings the cost down to $349.
Not finding the exact fit for your needs and budget? Take a look at our roundup of the best earbuds and headphones deals happening now to see all the best options currently available.
