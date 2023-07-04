Save Over $200 When You Bundle the Latest OnePlus Phone and Tablet

Apple, Google and Samsung may reign supreme over the smartphone market, but they're not the only brands with something to offer. OnePlus may be a smaller brand, but it has made a big name for itself and has even managed to earn a spot on our list of the best phones for 2023 with its new OnePlus 11 5G. And when you pick up its latest flagship phone, you'll also have a chance to grab the new OnePlus Pad tablet for 50% off, saving you $240 when you add both to your cart. There's no set expiration for this offer, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The OnePlus 11 5G earned a spot on our best phones list thanks to its powerful hardware and reasonable $700 starting price. It sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It even supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, as well as Dolby Atmos, so it's a great option for gaming or video streaming. And with 80-watt fast charging, you can fully charge your phone in under half an hour. While it doesn't have the most powerful cameras, the quality should be good enough for day-to-day usage.

And if you need a new tablet as well, you can bundle it with the new OnePlus Pad. CNET reviewer Scott Stein already called the OnePlus Pad one of the best Android tablets in its price range, so it's practically unrivaled at just $240, which is half the usual price. It features and 11.6-inch LCD display as well as a powerful eight-core Dimensity 9000 CPU for smooth performance, and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also measures just 6.5mm thick and weighs-in at just 552 grams, which makes it perfect for taking care of business while you're on the go.

You can also save up to 20% on earbuds and 10% on select accessories when you bundle them with the phone purchase as well. And for even more bargains, you can check out our full roundups of all the best phone and tablet deals available now.