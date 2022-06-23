Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.

As Amazon Prime Day nears and early Prime Day deals begin, here are the top tablet deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. are not currently discounted, but they are frequently included in the Prime Day price slashing. If you are shopping for a Fire or Fire Kids tablet, I suggest waiting until Prime Day begins on July 12.

Best tablet deals right now

Ready to stretch your tablet-buying dollar? Discounts are usually few and far between for Apple's iPads, but you can save $20 on the latest 10.2-inch iPad and $40 on the last 10.9-inch iPad Air at Amazon. A couple of Android tablets from Samsung are also on sale, along with Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's most affordable tablet, the 10.2-inch iPad, didn't receive a design overhaul like its Mini cousin last fall, but it does serve up a faster processor, a better front-facing camera and a better display than the eighth-gen iPad. The biggest addition is the storage, which was doubled to 64GB on the base model and 256GB on the step-up model. Other than that, the change you'll most likely welcome in this age of FaceTime and Zoom calls is the front camera going from 1.2 megapixels to a wider-angle 12 megapixels. The iPad also added Center Stage to keep your mug in the frame during video calls. The only discount we see right now for it is a $20 price break at Amazon and Walmart. Read our ninth-gen iPad review.

Walmart You can save $40 on Apple's latest iPad Air right now. It costs $599 from the Apple Store and features Apple's M1 chip, found in the company's iPad Pros, along with 5G and a wider-angle, front-facing camera with the Center Stage autofocusing video feature. CNET's iPad expert Scott Stein still recommends the less expensive 10.2-inch iPad for most people, but sees this iPad Air as a solid step up. Despite being available for roughly a month, the new iPad Air has already received its first discount. You can save $40 at Amazon on the 64GB baseline model. Read our iPad Air 2022 review.

Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a midlevel Android tablet that occupies the space between a basic iPad and an iPad Pro. The baseline Galaxy Tab S7 FE (short for Fan Edition) with 64GB of storage is discounted by $110 right now at Amazon. And you can save $160 on the step-up 256GB model. The tablet features a roomy 12.4-inch display and includes Samsung's S Pen stylus for drawing and jotting down notes.

Microsoft It's a generation behind the Surface Pro 8 that arrived alongside Windows 11 last month, but the Surface Pro 7 remains a stellar two-in-one tablet. This Surface Pro 7 model is $189 off at Amazon and runs on a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. The 12.3-inch touchscreen has a crisp 2,736x1,824-pixel resolution. This discounted model does not include the clip-on keyboard. Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Microsoft released the latest version of its flagship two-in-one tablet when it launched Windows 11 in late 2021. It boasts a larger, 13-inch display from the Surface Pro 7 and a slimmer pen while adding a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. Inside, this model features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The list price for this model is $1,200, but the price has dropped by $281 on Amazon. Annoyingly, the clip-on keyboard costs extra, but the current discount can help cover that cost. Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review.