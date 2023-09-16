Save On iPhone 15 Accessories and More With 15% Off Apple Gear at Belkin

With the new iPhone 15 series officially hitting shelves next week, you may be in the market for some new Apple accessories. And right now, you can snag some for less at Belkin. Just use the promo code APPLE2023 at checkout to knock 15% off the price of chargers, stands, screen protectors and other accessories for your sleek new iPhone or other Apple devices. This deal is only available through Sep. 24, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are all kinds of sleek Apple accessories that you can snag for less at this sale. If you're looking to protect your pricey new iPhone 15 from scratches, chips and dings, you can snag this UltraGlass 2 treated screen protector for just $33, which saves you $7 compared to the usual price. Or, if you want a portable power bank to charge up on the go, you can grab the MagSafe BoostCharge 5K+ magnetic battery pack for $9 off, which drops the price down to $51. And if you've got a couple of Apple devices and are tired of the charging cords cluttering your desk or night stand, you can save $23 on this BoostCharge Pro three-in-one wireless charging stand, which drops the price down to $127. It supports 15W fast wireless charging, and has a dock for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

There's plenty of other accessories available, so be sure to shop around before this offer expires next Sunday, Sep. 24. And if you're looking to upgrade to a new iPhone 15, you can check out our roundup of the best preorder offers so you can get your hands on one for less.