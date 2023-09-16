Bought a New iPhone 15? Try These USB-C Accessories First

The new iPhone 15 line has arrived, with a big change: The Lightning port that's been on all iPhones since 2012's iPhone 5 has been replaced with a USB-C port. The good news is that USB-C is a preexisting standard that's been on nearly all phones and computers — and many Apple products — for the past several years. But for those of us with dwellings and travel bags full of Lightning cables, it does mean some preparation is in order.

USB-C upgrades are in addition to other must-haves for a new iPhone (like a new case), along with a substantial number of "nice to haves" (which may include new headphones or wireless speakers). Note that the current version of the list below includes products we're confident will work with Apple's new iPhones — but we can't explicitly test them for compatibility until we get the phones in hand over the next few weeks. In the meantime, these are our best bets.

Anker; screenshot by CNET Anker 323 2-Port Charger Fast-charge USB-C charger $19 at Amazon The iPhone 15 line is the first to have USB-C ports on the phone itself, but Apple has been shipping cables with USB-C on the power source end for the past couple of years. Still have an old-school wall adapter with a rectangular USB-A port? That'll work with the addition of some cheap dongles (see below), but it might result in a slower charging speed. For the best experience, invest in a wall adapter with native USB-C ports with at least 20W of power or more. For under $20, we like the Anker 323, which offers a maximum of 33W of power and includes both USB-C and USB-A ports, for maximum flexibility. We charged an iPhone 14 Pro from zero to 57% in 30 minutes with this model; it should have no problem doing the same fast charging on the iPhone 15 series. Read more $19 at Amazon

Amazon; screenshot by CNET Syntech USB-C Adapters (3-pack) Plug USB-C cords into older USB-A ports $9 at Amazon Adapters like this will let you plug a USB-C cable into a USB-A slot. (Your biggest challenge will be not losing them — just leave them plugged into the slots on your PC or chargers.) Note that these aren't rated for bandwidth beyond USB 2.0, but they're good for charging or data transfer in a pinch. For instance, we just used one to juice up an Apple Watch charger (with a USB-C plug) from a USB-A wall outlet during a recent hotel stay. $9 at Amazon

Amazon; screenshot by CNET Baseus Magnetic Power Bank (10,000maH) MagSafe-friendly power bank $48 at Amazon Like recent iPhones, the iPhone 15 series supports MagSafe charging -- Apple's take on the Qi wireless charging standard -- which lets you magnetically attach battery packs and other accessories to the rear of the handset. (In fact, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 15 supports the emerging Qi2 standard, but the company hasn't specified exactly what that means in terms of charging speeds or wattage limits.) This Baseus magnetic battery pack isn't fully MagSafe compliant — it won't charge the iPhone at full speed — but for its sub-$40 price (with the Amazon instant coupon), it's a better buy than Apple's own, now discontinued $95 battery pack, which has less battery capacity, requires a Lightning cord and lacks the built-in kickstand. And if colors are your thing, this one has more options than the standard Apple White. It also has twice the capacity of the similar Anker 622 MagGo (which is a good choice if you want a lighter option). $48 at Amazon

Amazon; screenshot by CNET Feelworld FW568 V3 USB-C Field Monitor $126 at Amazon One of the cool things USB-C brings to the iPhone 15 Pro series is the ability to connect to professional equipment for photography and videography. If you're interested in trying that out without spending an enormous amount of money, this field monitor looks to be a great place to start. You can connect the monitor to your phone via USB-C and get waveform readout so you can correct without having to move your phone. It's a relatively inexpensive way to try something new on your phone, and a great way to dive deeper into the world of iPhone photography. $126 at Amazon