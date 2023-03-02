Snag a Samsung Phone for Less With Refurb Models Starting at Just $130 at Woot

Buying a phone can seem like a daunting task that takes hours of research and will cost hundreds of dollars, but that's not always the case. There are often great deals on smartphones, and if you can live with a used model, you can pick up refurbished phones for a fraction of the usual price. Woot has several different refurbished Samsung phones available now, with prices starting at just $130.

These phones aren't brand-new, but they get the job done and offer advanced features that Samsung phones are known for. There are over a dozen different models to choose from, from older phones like the Galaxy Note 10 to more recent models like the Galaxy S22. This sale runs until March 20, but some models have already sold out, so we wouldn't wait too long to get your order in if you see a deal you don't want to miss.

These phones may have some scratches or dents, which is what Woot refers to as S&D. Woot notes that outside of their physical appearance, the products are all tested to be in full working condition with batteries that function at a minimum 85% capacity. All of the phones are unlocked and can work with any carrier. Prices start at just $130 for the , which features a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen, 128GB of storage and 16-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Or, if a big screen is your top priority, consider grabbing the , which is on sale for $410. It's now two generations old, but still features some impressive specs like a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 5G support and a camera that can capture 8K video. And if you're after the latest model at this sale, you'll want to grab the , which you can get your hands on for $412. Up until last month, the S22 was the most recent model in Samsung's flagship lineup, and it's still an excellent phone, especially at this price. Features include a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, IP68 weather-resistance, 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and an impressive 50-megapixel rear camera.