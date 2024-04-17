Save Big With Woot's Refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch Sale While You Can

If you're in the market for a new iPhone or Apple Watch, you've probably already taken a good hard look at those prices. Nobody ever accused either product line of being cheap, and that's why taking advantage of an iPhone deal when it comes up is vital. The same goes for Apple Watch deals for that matter, but sometimes buying a refurbished model is the way to go. Woot is currently offering a number of refurbished iPhones and Apple Watches with prices starting from just $140, but not for long -- these deals end on April 24. It's also possible that individual deals could come to an end sooner if stocks run dry, too.

There are so many different deals here that we can't possibly get into all of them, but there are still some that are worth pointing out. Those looking to spend the very least will note the Apple Watch SE for just $140 and the iPhone X for $180, but there are plenty of options further up the food chain as well.

The still-excellent iPhone 14 starts at $475 with multiple colors and storage capacity options available, while an Apple Watch Series 7 costs just $185 right now. There are, of course, plenty of options in between as well, so be sure to peruse the full list before you plan any orders.

Woot says that these products have been inspected, and, in the case of Grade-A items, are guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage. Batteries have also been tested to ensure they're fit for purpose as well. You can't always say that when you buy a refurbished device from a local reseller, can you?