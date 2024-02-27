Save $79 on the Excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones While This Deal Lasts

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones are pretty great, there's no doubt about that. They're among the best wireless headphones you can buy today, in fact, but they're certainly priced to match with Bose selling them for $429. However, you can save $79 on that retail price and pay just $350 if you order at Staples right now. The discounts beats the headphones' Black Friday price, making this a deal not to be missed if you've been eyeing up a set.

As special as this discount is, there are a couple of catches that you need to keep in mind here, however. There is no indication of when this deal is going to end which is something to bear in mind and we'd suggest placing an order soon before it's too late. Staples is also only currently selling the white smoke color, pictured above, meaning there are no savings on the black or sandstone options right now.

These headphones not only look the part -- they really do, they're gorgeous -- but they have the features to match. Hybrid noise-canceling technology ensures that you hear only what you want to and nothing that you'd rather avoid while Spatial Audio Mode takes the sounds you're hearing and makes them appear as if they are coming from beyond the headphones themselves. It makes for a more natural sound, especially when listening to music.

Other notable features include multipoint Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity so you can use your new headphones with multiple devices as well as up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. Looking to make calls with your new headphones? No problem -- the QuietComfort Ultra headphones have no fewer than 12 microphones for crystal-clear audio.

As great as these headphones sound we know that they won't be the perfect option for everyone. That's why we constantly update our list of the best headphone deals so everyone can get a bargain, no matter their budget.