Save $70 on These Ausounds Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones

Earlier versions of the Ausounds AU-Streams were billed as competitors to the AirPods, and while the most recent generation of the AU-Streams haven't reached those heights, they are a great budget alternative. In fact, for a discounted price of $30 from B&H Photo, they're a surprisingly great pair of earbuds if you don't want to spend a ton of money.

While they don't quite make our list of the best noise-canceling earbuds, they still manage to do quite well with the low frequencies, while higher frequencies are handled by the passive noise canceling of the ear tips. You will hear a bit of hiss from the ANC, which is pretty common with budget earbuds and headphones, but it's not noticeable unless you're in a quiet room. Thankfully, it doesn't impact audio fidelity, so you're fine on that front.

Speaking of audio fidelity, the earbuds do pretty well with lower frequencies and don't have too many issues in the higher end. They have a solid battery life of about five to six hours, with another 15 hours or so in the case, so you nearly get a whole day's worth of use. Call audio quality is pretty good, too, with both sides able to hear each other clearly.

While the AU-Stream can't compete with higher-end earphones, they're a great option for keeping costs down. That said, If you want something a bit better, you can check out these earbuds and headphone deals for alternatives.