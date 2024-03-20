Save $60 on Google Pixel Buds Pro During Amazon's Limited-Time Big Spring Sale

Buying a new pair of wireless earbuds can be expensive, especially if you want to get some of the best around. But with Amazon's Big Spring Sale now underway, this is definitely the time to treat yourself. Right now the Google Pixel Buds Pro definitely fall into the category of great earbuds that are now available at an even better price.

You'd normally pay around $200 for a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro which is pretty competitive, but if you order now you'll save $60 and pay just $140. Remember that Amazon's special spring deals aren't going to hang around for long -- the sale ends on March 25 -- so you need to take advantage of this price while it's still available.

Note that this deal is also available on multiple colors so be sure to pick the one that speaks to you most before adding your new earbuds to your cart.

In terms of features, the Pixel Buds Pro have plenty to write home about. The spec list includes active noise cancellation, designed to ensure you don't hear the outside world when you don't want to. You'll get up to 11 hours of battery life from a single charge as well, increasing to 31 hours when you take the included charging case into account.

In his full review last year, CNET's headphone expert David Carnoy praised the Buds Pro's "very good sound and impressive noise canceling," as well as their battery life and voice call quality.

It's important to note that Amazon hasn't yet said when this deal is going to end, which means that it might disappear without notice -- make sure to get your order in now if you plan on taking advantage of that hefty $80 saving. And if the Pixel Buds Pro don't tick the right boxes for you, we have a ton of great earbud deals ready for your delectation.