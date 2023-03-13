Save 50% on Jabra's Already Affordable Elite 3 Earbuds

Jabra's Elite 3 true-wireless earbuds are already some of our favorite budget-friendly buds on the market, and right now, you can snag a pair for even less. Today only, Best Buy has them on sale for just $40, which is half off the usual price. This deal is only on the beige model, and expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Elite 3 have a fairly basic feature set, though they offer decent sound and call quality for the money. They have 6mm drivers, four microphones for calls and Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode. Qualcomm aptX HD audio is supported for aptX-enabled devices.

Read more: Best Cheap Wireless Earbuds Under $100

Battery life is rated at up to seven hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels, with the case storing an extra three full charges (28 hours total). They have an IP55 water-resistance rating, which means they can take a sustained spray of water and are also dust-resistant. As with the other new buds, you can use either bud independently in a mono mode.

While they don't have active noise canceling, the Elite 3 earbuds offer solid performance and a comfortable fit for a reasonable price.

If you're looking for more premium Jabra models, the earbuds are also on sale. They're now $115, or $65 off the list price of $180. It's also worth noting that the earbuds, which do feature active noise canceling, are on sale for $80, or $40 off their list price of $120. Or you can check out our roundup of all the best earbuds and headphones deals for even more bargains.

Read more: Hands-On With Jabra's Elite 4 Active