Save $40 On These Unique Shokz OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Headphones

If you're like me, then music is an absolute necessity when you're out on a run. But when you're out on the street with cars, bikes and other hazards whizzing by, you also want to make sure you're aware of your surrounding. Bone conduction headphone offer the best of both worlds, and right now you can snag our favorite pair of 2022 at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has steel blue color variant of the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones , which saves you $40 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure. to get your order in before then.

The Shokz OpenRun Pros are one of our overall favorite pairs of running headphones on the market in 2022. They're lightweight and have an open-ear design that allows you to listen to your music while also being able to hear everything happening around your. They're even equipped with unique bass enhancers built into the transducers to provide clear audio so you can hear every beat and note. They also have an impressive 10-hour battery life on a single charge, and an IP55 water-resistance rating, so they're protected against sweat and rain. They support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and with the Shokz companion app, you can choose between two different preset EQ settings for optimized listening.

