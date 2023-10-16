Save 45% on Jabra's Elite 7 Pro Earbuds and Snag a Pair for Just $110

You don't have to spend a ton to get a top-notch pair of noise-cancelling earbuds these days. The Jabra Elite 7 Pros are one of our overall favorite pairs of headphones on the market, and while they typically list for $200, right now you can snag them on sale for $110 at Amazon -- just $10 more than their all-time lowest price. Though there's no guaranteeing how long this discount will be available, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The gold variant of these earbuds has already sold out, but you can still pick up the titanium black pair on sale. They boast excellent noise-cancelling capabilities, as well as a compact design with a charging case that tops the battery life up all the way to 30 hours. The earbuds themselves can play audio for up to eight hours between charges as well.

Other features of note include Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology, a system that uses four different microphones to make for better voice calls while on the go. Buyers can also look forward to HearThrough, a technology that listens to what's going on around the listener and then pipes it into their ears using microphone magic. It's a feature that's perfect for walking the streets, ensuring wearers can always hear traffic and other commuters even when listening to music and whatnot.

