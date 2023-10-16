X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save 45% on Jabra's Elite 7 Pro Earbuds and Snag a Pair for Just $110

These ANC earbuds are one of our favorite pairs of 2023, and right now you can pick them up for $90 off at Amazon.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
A pair of black Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds against a blue background.
Jabra/CNET

You don't have to spend a ton to get a top-notch pair of noise-cancelling earbuds these days. The Jabra Elite 7 Pros are one of our overall favorite pairs of headphones on the market, and while they typically list for $200, right now you can snag them on sale for $110 at Amazon -- just $10 more than their all-time lowest price. Though there's no guaranteeing how long this discount will be available, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Amazon

The gold variant of these earbuds has already sold out, but you can still pick up the titanium black pair on sale. They boast excellent noise-cancelling capabilities, as well as a compact design with a charging case that tops the battery life up all the way to 30 hours. The earbuds themselves can play audio for up to eight hours between charges as well.

Other features of note include Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology, a system that uses four different microphones to make for better voice calls while on the go. Buyers can also look forward to HearThrough, a technology that listens to what's going on around the listener and then pipes it into their ears using microphone magic. It's a feature that's perfect for walking the streets, ensuring wearers can always hear traffic and other commuters even when listening to music and whatnot.

And if you're looking for a different pair or style, you can check out our full roundup of all the best headphones and earbuds deals for even more bargains. 

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans