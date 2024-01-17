Save 25% on Speck Cases for Samsung's New Galaxy S24 Series Phones
Preorder a phone from the new S24 series and get a case to match it from Speck.
Now that we have the details on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones, you might be anxious to get one on order. Whether you're intrigued by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the standard S24 or S24 Plus, right now Speck is ready for you by offering a 25% discount on any of its Galaxy S24 series cases with the offer code CNET25.
All three of the Galaxy S24 series phones come in yellow, violet, gray and black. Plus, Samsung is offering three exclusive colors if you order directly from its site: orange, green and blue. If you love the color but want to protect your phone, you can opt for one of Speck's clear or clear-glitter cases. For example, the S24 Plus Presidio Perfect-Clear case is priced at $40. With the discount code, you'll save $10, so you'll pay just $30. The Lux Glitter Clear case is ordinarily priced at $45, so with the discount, it'll cost just under $34. You can also opt for the Presidio2 Grip Case, which gives you a little more protection and grip. Priced at $40, you'll pay $30 with the discount. So if you're preordering one of the Galaxy S24 phones ahead of their Jan. 31 release date, it's a good idea to order your case between now and Jan. 28 to get the discount. Just be sure to add the CNET25 discount code at checkout get the savings.
