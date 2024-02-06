Save $20 on Apple AirTags With This Exclusive Amazon Deal Today

Losing your most important items is incredibly stressful, especially when you're in a hurry. But finding and keeping track of your keys, wallet and other essentials can be as simple as investing in some Apple AirTags. They're among the top-rated Bluetooth trackers you can get, and Apple's Find My network will quickly help you locate anything you've tagged. Right now, you can save on a pack of four.

AirTags typically sell for $29 apiece, or $99 for four, but you can currently snag a four-pack for just $79 at Amazon. There's no telling when this deal will sell out or expire, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Apple's AirTag trackers work seamlessly with your iPhone and the Find My app, with a super simple one-tap pairing process. You can then throw a tracker into a pocket as it is, or grab an AirTag accessory to clip them to keys, hook them onto a bag, stick them to your bike or attach them to anything else you want to keep track of.

Watch this: Apple AirTags made a good small impression 06:55

Once set up, the AirTags will show up in the Find My app and display your items on a map so you can easily find them. If an item is in your vicinity, you can use the app to play a sound on the AirTag's tiny speaker to help you find it and use the Precision Finding feature to be guided to your lost possession. This is handy if you're just looking for your keys or wallet around the house, for example. If you lose an item farther afield, you can put it in Lost Mode, which will then ping you if the AirTag is detected on the Find My network and allow you to add a message and include your phone number or email address.

Read more: Have Apple AirTags? 5 Unexpected Places to Put Them

Each AirTag is powered by a CR2032 coin battery, four of which are included with your purchase. The batteries last around a year before you need to replace them. AirTags are IP67 water- and dust-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged if exposed to the elements.

For more savings on top-rated Apple products, check out our roundups of Apple Watch deals, MacBook deals and iPhone deals currently available.