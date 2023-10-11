Save $130 On This OnePlus 11 Dual-SIM Android Phone This Prime Day

It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking you have to pay thousands of dollars to get a new smartphone, but that very much isn't the case. OnePlus has been proving that for years but this October Prime Day has brought the OnePlus 11 5G down to a low of just $570.

That price is a good $130 off the original $700 asking price but this is a deal that probably won't hang around for long -- Amazon's October Prime Day is going to end soon and while this deal doesn't seem to be tied to that discount extravaganza specifically, we're not sure we'd want to risk Amazon refreshing this deal as well. Keep that in mind when considering placing an order.

The good news is that this deal is easy to take advantage of. There are no discount codes to enter and no on-page coupons to contend with. Just place the order and wait for your new phone to arrive, and once it does, you're going to love it.

The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a large 6.7-inch 120Hz display and has 8GB of RAM alongside its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means that this thing won't struggle for performance no matter what you throw at it. The high-end specs continue with Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.3, and a dual-SIM option for those with multiple lines.

In terms of storage, this model comes with 128GB while 80W fast charging means you won't be left waiting when it comes time to top this thing off. An in-screen fingerprint scanner rounds out the main specs for a phone that was already a steal at $700. It's almost a no-brainer at this price.