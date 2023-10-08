Save $100 off Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

As Amazon prepares to launch its October Prime Day sale, it seems others -- including Bose -- are getting in on the action. If you're looking for high-quality over-ear headphones, there are a number of choices on the market, but one of our all-time favorites is Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These headphones, which usually retail for $379, are currently on sale for $299 but you can also get an additional 20% in the next 48 hours. If you act quickly, you can get 20% off with code EXTRA20, which saves you $100 in total.

These headphones have superior sound quality, USB-C charging, 20 hours of battery life, and support for Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa -- plus they're exceptionally comfortable and have a sturdy headband, according to our own David Carnoy, who reviewed a pair. These headphones work well for voice calls as they have an eight-microphone system that can significantly reduce background noise when you're not in a quiet environment. They also have a good transparency mode. And if you're low on time, a 15-minute charge will get you 3.5 hours of battery life, which is great for when you're on the go.

While the list price of these headphones is high, this deal puts these headphones at a much more comfortable price, making them easy to recommend.

