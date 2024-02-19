Save $105 Off Sony's Excellent WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones This Presidents Day

Whether you're working in a noisy office or just trying to survive the commute, you're probably being inundated with all kinds of noise just going about your day. That's where a good set of active noise-canceling headphones come in, allowing you to get some peace and quiet even in pretty noisy environments with the added bonus of making it easier to listen to your songs and podcasts. Some of our favorite sets of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, are going for $295 right now, a saving of $105

You do need to make sure to enter the discount code PRESIDENT20 when checking out at BuyDig's eBay store to get this special price, and it's important to do so soon as well. We don't know how long this deal is going to hang around. Given this is part of a limited-time Presidents Day sale it's unlikely to be long.

The Sony WH-1000XM5s are not only Sony's flagship headphones, they're a winner of a CNET Editors' Choice award. They usually go for $400 and don't usually drop this low, making now a great time to pick up a set if you've been waiting for a discount.

These headphones have everything you'd expect from a high-end pair of ANC headphones including a battery life of up to 30 hours per charge and a quick charge feature that will have you up and running in no time if needed. Great noise cancelation is a given, as is great comfort and a pretty stellar look.

While these headphones are definitely cheaper thanks to this deal be sure to check out these other excellent headphone deals if you're on the hunt for something a little less costly. And eBay's Presidents Day sale is worth peeping if you're in the market for other gadgets, home goods or fashion finds.

