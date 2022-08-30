Samsung's Labor Day Galaxy Sale Offers Boosted Trade-In Values, Instant Credit and More

With the Labor Day weekend up ahead, many retailers are already getting their Labor Day sales underway. For Samsung fans, its sale means discounts on its lineup of phones, tablets and accessories. For a limited time at its site, you can save on devices like the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well as popular wireless earbuds, affordable tablets and many other products.

We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals from the sale below, though it's well worth to see what takes your fancy.

Samsung Right now, you can get as much as $900 off a Galaxy Z Fold 4 when you trade in your existing device directly at Samsung, plus you'll receive $150 in Samsung store credit to spend on accessories. Additional Samsung credit and bundle savings of up to 30% are also available when you buy your Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside other Samsung products, like the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung Score as much as $700 off your Galaxy Z Flip 4 order when you trade in your old phone at Samsung. You'll receive $50 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories too, plus free access to YouTube Premium, Spotify Premium, OneDrive and more. Bundle your Z Flip 4 with other Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Tab S8, and you can save up to 30% and nab some additional Samsung credit to spend.

Samsung Enjoy a straightforward $100 discount on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G for Labor Day and snag the phone for just $500. You'll also get two months of YouTube Premium thrown in for free. $100 more gets you the Galaxy S21 FE 5G if you'd prefer the 2022 model.

Samsung Samsung is offering as much as $240 off the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro when you trade in your old smartwatch. If you're also ordering one of Samsung's newly announced foldable phones or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, you'll receive some further bundle savings.

Samsung Order the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro direct at Samsung in its Labor Day sale and you can get up to $75 off when you trade in your old earbuds. Samsung is also offering up to 30% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when bought alongside its new foldable phones and the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch.

Samsung Trade in your old tablet or laptop and you can get as much as $350 off the already-affordable Samsung Chromebook 2 360, dropping its price as low as $80. This two-in-one device serves as both a laptop and tablet with its 12.4-inch display and has been built to last with military-grade drop and shock resistance. You can also save $80 when buying this Chromebook alongside a set of Galaxy Buds.