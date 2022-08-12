Labor Day Sales 2022: Date and Deals We Expect to See

We're only a few weeks away from Labor Day, which means Labor Day sales will be kicking off soon. Arriving ahead of Black Friday, Labor Day sales give you an early opportunity to save on a range of products across major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot and more.

Home appliances and furniture are some of the big-ticket items that will see steep price drops, but tech deals on laptops, headphones and TVs will be just as common.

Below, we'll go through everything you need to know ahead of Labor Day 2022, including this year's Labor Day date, when we expect sales to kick off and what to expect from Labor Day sales 2022.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day always falls on the first Monday of September. That means that Labor Day 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 5. We expect most Labor Day sales will be up and running for at least the weekend preceding Labor Day, if not much earlier.

Which Labor Day sales are the best?

There are going to be plenty of competing sales come Labor Day 2022 and deciding which is best for you to shop will depend on what you're hoping to buy.

As we get nearer to the Labor Day sales we'll be able to offer more specific advice. That being said, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are generally good starting points if tech and smart home purchases are on your mind with stores like Lowes, Home Depot and Overstock being the places to begin your hunt for home and garden products.

Don't rule out more niche retailers like B&H Photo, Dell, HP and GameStop, though, as each will likely run some form of Labor Day sale as will most of your favorite brands. We'll be sure to keep you posted on the best Labor Day sales as they crop up.

When do Labor Day sales begin?

Though Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 5 this year, we anticipate that Labor Day sales will kick off long before then. There's no set date for actual Labor Day sales to begin, but we expect most retailers will launch their Labor Day sales a week or so in advance of the actual holiday.

Should I wait for Black Friday sales?

Labor Day sales offer some of the best savings at this time of year, sitting nicely between Memorial Day sales and Black Friday. If you need something now, particularly furniture or yard equipment, Labor Day is a great time to buy, with end-of-summer pricing applying to a lot of those types of products.

Black Friday is the biggest sale of the year, though, and if you can afford to wait the extra couple of months you could potentially get more for your money. That being said, rumors abound of a second Prime Day sale, or "Prime Early Access Sale," slated for October, which could kick off the holiday shopping season much earlier and may mean even less time between Labor Day sales and fall sales.

How do I prepare for Labor Day sales?

Given we're still a few weeks out from Labor Day 2022, there's relatively little you can do to prepare, though it is a good time to narrow down exactly what is on your shopping list this year. That way, you can identify the best retailers to start your search and avoid being distracted by the thousands of deals that will bombard you once Labor Day sales officially kick off.

